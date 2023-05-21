How to Watch the Rays vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 21
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Jalen Beeks gets the start for the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at Tropicana Field against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
Rays vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 90 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Tampa Bay has an MLB-best .502 slugging percentage.
- The Rays' .273 batting average leads the majors.
- Tampa Bay scores the most runs in baseball (286 total, 6.1 per game).
- The Rays are the top team in baseball this season with a .347 on-base percentage.
- The Rays' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 16th in MLB.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.33).
- The Rays have the lowest WHIP in the majors (1.148).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Beeks makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the lefty tossed one scoreless inning against the New York Mets while surrendering one hit.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/16/2023
|Mets
|W 8-5
|Away
|Jalen Beeks
|Justin Verlander
|5/17/2023
|Mets
|L 8-7
|Away
|Josh Fleming
|Kodai Senga
|5/18/2023
|Mets
|L 3-2
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Tylor Megill
|5/19/2023
|Brewers
|W 1-0
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Adrian Houser
|5/20/2023
|Brewers
|W 8-4
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Eric Lauer
|5/21/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Jalen Beeks
|Freddy Peralta
|5/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Josh Fleming
|Chris Bassitt
|5/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|José Berríos
|5/24/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/25/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Alek Manoah
|5/26/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|-
|Noah Syndergaard
