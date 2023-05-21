Jalen Beeks gets the start for the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at Tropicana Field against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Explore More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 90 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Tampa Bay has an MLB-best .502 slugging percentage.

The Rays' .273 batting average leads the majors.

Tampa Bay scores the most runs in baseball (286 total, 6.1 per game).

The Rays are the top team in baseball this season with a .347 on-base percentage.

The Rays' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 16th in MLB.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.

Tampa Bay has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.33).

The Rays have the lowest WHIP in the majors (1.148).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Beeks makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the lefty tossed one scoreless inning against the New York Mets while surrendering one hit.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Mets W 8-5 Away Jalen Beeks Justin Verlander 5/17/2023 Mets L 8-7 Away Josh Fleming Kodai Senga 5/18/2023 Mets L 3-2 Away Taj Bradley Tylor Megill 5/19/2023 Brewers W 1-0 Home Shane McClanahan Adrian Houser 5/20/2023 Brewers W 8-4 Home Zach Eflin Eric Lauer 5/21/2023 Brewers - Home Jalen Beeks Freddy Peralta 5/22/2023 Blue Jays - Home Josh Fleming Chris Bassitt 5/23/2023 Blue Jays - Home Taj Bradley José Berríos 5/24/2023 Blue Jays - Home Shane McClanahan Yusei Kikuchi 5/25/2023 Blue Jays - Home Zach Eflin Alek Manoah 5/26/2023 Dodgers - Home - Noah Syndergaard

