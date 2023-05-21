The Tampa Bay Rays (34-13) and the Milwaukee Brewers (24-21) will clash on Sunday, May 21 at Tropicana Field, with Jalen Beeks pitching for the Rays and Freddy Peralta taking the hill for the Brewers. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

The Rays have been listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Brewers (+115). The total is 8 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Rays vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Beeks - TB (1-2, 4.70 ERA) vs Peralta - MIL (4-3, 3.72 ERA)

Rays vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 41 games this season and won 31 (75.6%) of those contests.

The Rays have gone 28-5 (winning 84.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Rays have a 3-3 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Brewers have come away with nine wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have a win-loss record of 6-7 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL East -175 - 1st

