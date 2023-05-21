Yandy Diaz and Christian Yelich are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Tampa Bay Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers meet at Tropicana Field on Sunday (first pitch at 1:40 PM ET).

Rays vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has put up 48 hits with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 27 runs.

He's slashing .333/.436/.618 so far this season.

Diaz hopes to build on a 13-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .361 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and nine RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Brewers May. 20 3-for-4 1 1 3 6 at Yankees May. 14 1-for-1 1 0 0 2 at Yankees May. 13 2-for-4 2 1 4 5 at Yankees May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Yankees May. 11 1-for-5 0 0 1 2

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Franco Stats

Wander Franco has 15 doubles, seven home runs, 15 walks and 24 RBI (51 total hits). He has stolen 14 bases.

He's slashed .283/.343/.483 so far this season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers May. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 18 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets May. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 2 at Mets May. 16 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has four doubles, seven home runs, 17 walks and 24 RBI (40 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.

He's slashed .252/.331/.409 on the year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Rays May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 14 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 1 vs. Royals May. 13 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 0

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Tellez Stats

Rowdy Tellez has recorded 32 hits with four doubles, 10 home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 23 runs.

He has a slash line of .242/.333/.500 on the year.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rays May. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Rays May. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 17 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 16 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 15 2-for-2 0 0 0 2

