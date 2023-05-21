Stefanos Tsitsipas will start play in the French Open against Jiri Vesely (in the round of 128). In his most recent match he was knocked off by Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals to conclude a strong run at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia. Tsitsipas is +1600 to win at Stade Roland Garros.

Tsitsipas at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 11

May 21 - June 11 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Tsitsipas' Next Match

In his opening match at the French Open, on Sunday, May 28 (at 5:00 AM ET) in the round of 128, Tsitsipas will play Vesely.

Tsitsipas is currently listed at -10000 to win his next matchup versus Vesely.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +2200

US Open odds to win: +1000

French Open odds to win: +1600

Tsitsipas Stats

Tsitsipas last played on May 20, 2023, a 5-7, 5-7 loss to No. 3-ranked Medvedev in the semifinals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

In 20 tournaments over the past 12 months, Tsitsipas has won one title, and his overall record is 46-19.

In five tournaments on clay over the past year, Tsitsipas has gone 14-5.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Tsitsipas has played 65 matches and 25.2 games per match.

On clay, Tsitsipas has played 19 matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 22.3 games per match while winning 56.4% of games.

Over the past 12 months, Tsitsipas has won 85.8% of his service games, and he has won 22.5% of his return games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past year, Tsitsipas has won 84.9% of his games on serve, and 27.8% on return.

