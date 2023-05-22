MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Monday, May 22
The Toronto Blue Jays versus the Tampa Bay Rays is one of many strong options on today's MLB slate.
Here you will find information on live coverage of all of today's MLB action.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Cleveland Guardians (20-26) host the Chicago White Sox (19-29)
The White Sox will look to pick up a road win at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Monday at 6:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.280 AVG, 6 HR, 25 RBI)
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.269 AVG, 13 HR, 29 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CLE Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-124
|+105
|9
The Pittsburgh Pirates (24-22) play host to the Texas Rangers (29-17)
The Rangers will take to the field at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.282 AVG, 6 HR, 27 RBI)
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.305 AVG, 7 HR, 38 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TEX Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-133
|+113
|9
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
The Tampa Bay Rays (34-14) take on the Toronto Blue Jays (25-22)
The Blue Jays hope to get a road victory at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.329 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI)
- TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.320 AVG, 9 HR, 30 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TB Moneyline
|TOR Moneyline
|Total
|-110
|-109
|8.5
The Philadelphia Phillies (22-24) face the Arizona Diamondbacks (27-20)
The Diamondbacks hope to get a road victory at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.303 AVG, 5 HR, 26 RBI)
- ARI Key Player: Christian Walker (.261 AVG, 11 HR, 34 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|PHI Moneyline
|ARI Moneyline
|Total
|-225
|+186
|9
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
The Cincinnati Reds (19-27) play host to the St. Louis Cardinals (21-27)
The Cardinals hope to get a road victory at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.284 AVG, 3 HR, 18 RBI)
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.293 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|STL Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-193
|+163
|10
The Atlanta Braves (29-17) take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (29-19)
The Dodgers hope to get a road victory at Truist Park against the Braves on Monday at 7:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.344 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.326 AVG, 8 HR, 28 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ATL Moneyline
|LAD Moneyline
|Total
|-154
|+131
|9.5
The Kansas City Royals (14-34) take on the Detroit Tigers (20-24)
The Tigers will take to the field at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.257 AVG, 8 HR, 21 RBI)
- DET Key Player: Riley Greene (.282 AVG, 4 HR, 16 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|KC Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-114
|-105
|8.5
The Minnesota Twins (25-22) play host to the San Francisco Giants (22-24)
The Giants will look to pick up a road win at Target Field versus the Twins on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.235 AVG, 9 HR, 21 RBI)
- SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.309 AVG, 6 HR, 17 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIN Moneyline
|SF Moneyline
|Total
|-152
|+131
|8.5
The Milwaukee Brewers (25-21) host the Houston Astros (27-19)
The Astros will look to pick up a road win at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.258 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.293 AVG, 10 HR, 41 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|HOU Moneyline
|MIL Moneyline
|Total
|-115
|-105
|7.5
The Colorado Rockies (19-28) host the Miami Marlins (24-23)
The Marlins will look to pick up a road win at Coors Field against the Rockies on Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.276 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.382 AVG, 1 HR, 15 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIA Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-119
|-101
|11.5
The Los Angeles Angels (25-23) play the Boston Red Sox (26-21)
The Red Sox will look to pick up a road win at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Monday at 9:38 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.287 AVG, 11 HR, 32 RBI)
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.253 AVG, 13 HR, 44 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|LAA Moneyline
|BOS Moneyline
|Total
|-114
|-105
|9.5
The Seattle Mariners (22-24) host the Oakland Athletics (10-38)
The Athletics hope to get a road victory at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Jarred Kelenic (.286 AVG, 9 HR, 22 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.284 AVG, 11 HR, 31 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SEA Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-322
|+258
|8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.