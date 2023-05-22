Monday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (34-14) versus the Toronto Blue Jays (25-22) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on May 22.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Trevor Kelley (0-1) to the mound, while Chris Bassitt (5-2) will get the nod for the Blue Jays.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 6, Blue Jays 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have won 31, or 73.8%, of the 42 games they've played as favorites this season.

Tampa Bay has entered 42 games this season favored by -110 or more and is 31-11 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 52.4% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 290.

The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.39).

