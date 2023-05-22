Rays vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 22
Monday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (34-14) versus the Toronto Blue Jays (25-22) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on May 22.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Trevor Kelley (0-1) to the mound, while Chris Bassitt (5-2) will get the nod for the Blue Jays.
Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
Rays vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rays 6, Blue Jays 3.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
- The Rays have won 31, or 73.8%, of the 42 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Tampa Bay has entered 42 games this season favored by -110 or more and is 31-11 in those contests.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 52.4% chance to win.
- Tampa Bay has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 290.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.39).
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 17
|@ Mets
|L 8-7
|Josh Fleming vs Kodai Senga
|May 18
|@ Mets
|L 3-2
|Taj Bradley vs Tylor Megill
|May 19
|Brewers
|W 1-0
|Shane McClanahan vs Adrian Houser
|May 20
|Brewers
|W 8-4
|Zach Eflin vs Eric Lauer
|May 21
|Brewers
|L 6-4
|Jalen Beeks vs Freddy Peralta
|May 22
|Blue Jays
|-
|Trevor Kelley vs Chris Bassitt
|May 23
|Blue Jays
|-
|Taj Bradley vs José Berríos
|May 24
|Blue Jays
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 25
|Blue Jays
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Alek Manoah
|May 26
|Dodgers
|-
|TBA vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 27
|Dodgers
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Clayton Kershaw
