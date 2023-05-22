The Toronto Blue Jays and Kevin Kiermaier hit the field against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday at Tropicana Field.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Blue Jays have +100 odds to upset. The total for the game has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rays gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -120 +100 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

The Rays and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have been the moneyline favorite 42 total times this season. They've finished 31-11 in those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Tampa Bay has gone 31-10 (75.6%).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Rays a 54.5% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has played in 48 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-18-3).

The Rays have played four games with a set run line, and have covered each game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-4 13-10 15-6 19-8 27-12 7-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.