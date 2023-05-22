How to Watch the Rays vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 22
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will meet Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET.
Rays vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 91 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .499 slugging percentage this season, collecting 185 extra-base hits.
- The Rays' .271 batting average is second-best in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring six runs per game (290 total runs).
- The Rays are the top team in baseball this season with a .347 on-base percentage.
- The Rays' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 14th in MLB.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 20th in the majors.
- Tampa Bay's 3.39 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in baseball (1.157).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Trevor Kelley (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Rays, his second of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the righty tossed one scoreless inning against the New York Mets while surrendering one hit.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/17/2023
|Mets
|L 8-7
|Away
|Josh Fleming
|Kodai Senga
|5/18/2023
|Mets
|L 3-2
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Tylor Megill
|5/19/2023
|Brewers
|W 1-0
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Adrian Houser
|5/20/2023
|Brewers
|W 8-4
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Eric Lauer
|5/21/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-4
|Home
|Jalen Beeks
|Freddy Peralta
|5/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Trevor Kelley
|Chris Bassitt
|5/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|José Berríos
|5/24/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/25/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Alek Manoah
|5/26/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|-
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/27/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Josh Fleming
|Clayton Kershaw
