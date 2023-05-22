Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will meet Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 91 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .499 slugging percentage this season, collecting 185 extra-base hits.

The Rays' .271 batting average is second-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring six runs per game (290 total runs).

The Rays are the top team in baseball this season with a .347 on-base percentage.

The Rays' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 14th in MLB.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 20th in the majors.

Tampa Bay's 3.39 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in baseball (1.157).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Trevor Kelley (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Rays, his second of the season.

In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the righty tossed one scoreless inning against the New York Mets while surrendering one hit.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/17/2023 Mets L 8-7 Away Josh Fleming Kodai Senga 5/18/2023 Mets L 3-2 Away Taj Bradley Tylor Megill 5/19/2023 Brewers W 1-0 Home Shane McClanahan Adrian Houser 5/20/2023 Brewers W 8-4 Home Zach Eflin Eric Lauer 5/21/2023 Brewers L 6-4 Home Jalen Beeks Freddy Peralta 5/22/2023 Blue Jays - Home Trevor Kelley Chris Bassitt 5/23/2023 Blue Jays - Home Taj Bradley José Berríos 5/24/2023 Blue Jays - Home Shane McClanahan Yusei Kikuchi 5/25/2023 Blue Jays - Home Zach Eflin Alek Manoah 5/26/2023 Dodgers - Home - Noah Syndergaard 5/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Josh Fleming Clayton Kershaw

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.