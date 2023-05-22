On Monday, May 22, Yandy Diaz's Tampa Bay Rays (34-14) host Bo Bichette's Toronto Blue Jays (25-22) at Tropicana Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays have been listed as -110 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Blue Jays (-110). The total is 8.5 runs for the game.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Trevor Kelley - TB (0-1, 7.50 ERA) vs Chris Bassitt - TOR (5-2, 3.05 ERA)

Rays vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 42 games this season and won 31 (73.8%) of those contests.

The Rays have a 31-11 record (winning 73.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 52.4% chance to win.

The Rays went 3-3 across the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Blue Jays have been victorious in seven, or 53.8%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Blue Jays have come away with a win seven times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Blue Jays have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Toronto and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+140) Harold Ramirez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+185) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Wander Franco 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL East -184 - 1st

