On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, the Minnesota Lynx (0-1) hit the court against the Atlanta Dream (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Twitter, BSNX, and BSSE.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Dream vs. Lynx matchup.

Dream vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Twitter, BSNX, and BSSE

Twitter, BSNX, and BSSE Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Dream vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Lynx Betting Trends

The Lynx covered 14 times in 22 matchups with a spread last season.

The Dream compiled an 11-14-0 record against the spread last season.

Lynx games went over the point total 10 out of 22 times last season.

Last season, 12 of the Dream's games hit the over.

