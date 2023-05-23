The Minnesota Lynx (0-1) take on the Atlanta Dream (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The matchup airs on Twitter, BSNX, and BSSE.

The matchup has no set line.

Dream vs. Lynx Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Twitter, BSNX, and BSSE

Dream vs. Lynx Score Prediction

Prediction: Lynx 84 Dream 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Lynx

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-4.7)

Minnesota (-4.7) Computer Predicted Total: 163.2

Dream vs. Lynx Spread & Total Insights

Atlanta covered 11 times in 25 chances against the spread last season.

In Atlanta's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times.

Dream Performance Insights

While the Dream ranked in the bottom five in the WNBA in points per game last season with 78.5 (second-worst), they ranked fifth in the league with 81.5 points allowed per contest.

Atlanta allowed 33.9 boards per game last season (sixth-ranked in WNBA), but it shined by grabbing 35.4 rebounds per contest (third-best).

While the Dream were in the bottom five in the WNBA in turnovers per game with 15.2 (worst), they ranked sixth in the league with 14.1 forced turnovers per contest.

The Dream made 7.6 threes per game (sixth-ranked in league). They had a 35.2% shooting percentage (fourth-ranked) from three-point land.

With 8.3 threes conceded per game, the Dream ranked eighth in the WNBA. They ceded a 34.8% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked eighth in the league.

Last year Atlanta took 68.7% two-pointers, accounting for 73.7% of the team's baskets. It shot 31.3% threes (26.3% of the team's baskets).

