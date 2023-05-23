On Tuesday, Francisco Mejia (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Francisco Mejía? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

Mejia is batting .211 with five doubles, a home run and six walks.

Mejia has picked up a hit in 10 of 21 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

Mejia has had an RBI in six games this year.

In nine of 21 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 .207 AVG .192 .281 OBP .241 .310 SLG .346 3 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 3 10/3 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 11 GP 10 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings