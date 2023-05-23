Harold Ramirez, with a slugging percentage of .389 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, May 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez has six doubles, a triple, seven home runs and nine walks while hitting .317.
  • In 25 of 36 games this season (69.4%) Ramirez has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
  • Looking at the 36 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (19.4%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Ramirez has had an RBI in 14 games this season (38.9%), including five multi-RBI outings (13.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 17 games this year (47.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 10
.351 AVG .268
.422 OBP .302
.737 SLG .341
11 XBH 1
5 HR 1
14 RBI 1
17/6 K/BB 5/2
1 SB 0
Home Away
21 GP 15
14 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (40.0%)
11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.98).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.253 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 33rd.
