Josh Lowe -- with a slugging percentage of .692 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on May 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .309 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

In 26 of 38 games this season (68.4%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (36.8%).

In 11 games this year, he has homered (28.9%, and 7.4% of his trips to the plate).

Lowe has driven in a run in 19 games this season (50.0%), including eight games with more than one RBI (21.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 21 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 .255 AVG .370 .309 OBP .431 .490 SLG .717 8 XBH 6 2 HR 5 9 RBI 11 15/4 K/BB 9/5 2 SB 4 Home Away 18 GP 20 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (75.0%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (45.0%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (75.0%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (40.0%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (60.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings