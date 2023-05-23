Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Manuel Margot and his .389 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (61 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Berrios on May 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is batting .248 with four doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- In 60.0% of his games this season (21 of 35), Margot has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 35 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Margot has driven in a run in 10 games this year (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this season (34.3%), including three games with multiple runs (8.6%).
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|11
|.188
|AVG
|.333
|.291
|OBP
|.378
|.354
|SLG
|.385
|4
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|5
|9/6
|K/BB
|6/3
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|16
|9 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (75.0%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (12.5%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (37.5%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (65 total, 1.4 per game).
- Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 28-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.253 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
