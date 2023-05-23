Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Randy Arozarena -- 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, on May 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Blue Jays.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has an OPS of .957, fueled by an OBP of .405 and a team-best slugging percentage of .552 this season.
- He ranks ninth in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and 11th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Arozarena has picked up a hit in 72.3% of his 47 games this year, with more than one hit in 34.0% of them.
- He has homered in 21.3% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 44.7% of his games this year, Arozarena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 55.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 14.9%.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.316
|AVG
|.322
|.407
|OBP
|.375
|.618
|SLG
|.508
|10
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|9
|18/8
|K/BB
|19/5
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|22
|19 (76.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (68.2%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (45.5%)
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (54.5%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.6%)
|12 (48.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (40.9%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, 1.4 per game).
- Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.61), 43rd in WHIP (1.253), and 33rd in K/9 (8.9).
