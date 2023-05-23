Rays vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (35-14) and the Toronto Blue Jays (25-23) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays securing the victory. First pitch is at 6:40 PM on May 23.
The Rays will give the nod to Taj Bradley (3-0) against the Blue Jays and Jose Berrios (3-4).
Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
Rays vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Blue Jays 3.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Rays have won 31, or 73.8%, of the 42 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Tampa Bay has won 31 of its 39 games, or 79.5%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.
- Tampa Bay has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 296.
- The Rays' 3.40 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 18
|@ Mets
|L 3-2
|Taj Bradley vs Tylor Megill
|May 19
|Brewers
|W 1-0
|Shane McClanahan vs Adrian Houser
|May 20
|Brewers
|W 8-4
|Zach Eflin vs Eric Lauer
|May 21
|Brewers
|L 6-4
|Jalen Beeks vs Freddy Peralta
|May 22
|Blue Jays
|W 6-4
|Trevor Kelley vs Chris Bassitt
|May 23
|Blue Jays
|-
|Taj Bradley vs José Berríos
|May 24
|Blue Jays
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 25
|Blue Jays
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Alek Manoah
|May 26
|Dodgers
|-
|TBA vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 27
|Dodgers
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 28
|Dodgers
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Gavin Stone
