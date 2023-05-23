Tuesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (35-14) and the Toronto Blue Jays (25-23) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays securing the victory. First pitch is at 6:40 PM on May 23.

The Rays will give the nod to Taj Bradley (3-0) against the Blue Jays and Jose Berrios (3-4).

Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Blue Jays 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rays have won 31, or 73.8%, of the 42 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Tampa Bay has won 31 of its 39 games, or 79.5%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Tampa Bay has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 296.

The Rays' 3.40 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule