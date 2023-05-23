Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays meet George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at Tropicana Field.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Blue Jays +110 moneyline odds. The total for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rays gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -135 +110 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rays and their opponents are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games. The average over/under set by bookmakers in Tampa Bay's past three games has been 8.5, a run in which the Rays and their opponent have hit the over every time.

Explore More About This Game

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 73.8% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (31-11).

Tampa Bay has gone 30-6 (winning 83.3% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The Rays have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this game.

Tampa Bay has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 49 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 28 of those games (28-18-3).

The Rays have a flawless 4-0-0 record against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-4 13-10 15-6 20-8 28-12 7-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.