How to Watch the Rays vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Whit Merrifield and the Toronto Blue Jays head into a matchup with Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Rays vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 94 home runs in total.
- Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .502 slugging percentage this season, racking up 190 extra-base hits.
- The Rays have an MLB-leading .271 batting average.
- Tampa Bay scores the second-most runs in baseball (296 total, six per game).
- The Rays have a league-high .346 on-base percentage.
- The Rays strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 15 average in baseball.
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.40 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.163).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Taj Bradley (3-0 with a 3.54 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the New York Mets, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Bradley will try to last five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging five frames per outing.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/18/2023
|Mets
|L 3-2
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Tylor Megill
|5/19/2023
|Brewers
|W 1-0
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Adrian Houser
|5/20/2023
|Brewers
|W 8-4
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Eric Lauer
|5/21/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-4
|Home
|Jalen Beeks
|Freddy Peralta
|5/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 6-4
|Home
|Trevor Kelley
|Chris Bassitt
|5/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|José Berríos
|5/24/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/25/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Alek Manoah
|5/26/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|-
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/27/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Josh Fleming
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/28/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Gavin Stone
