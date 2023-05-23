Whit Merrifield and the Toronto Blue Jays head into a matchup with Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Discover More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 94 home runs in total.

Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .502 slugging percentage this season, racking up 190 extra-base hits.

The Rays have an MLB-leading .271 batting average.

Tampa Bay scores the second-most runs in baseball (296 total, six per game).

The Rays have a league-high .346 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 15 average in baseball.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.

Tampa Bay has a 3.40 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.163).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Taj Bradley (3-0 with a 3.54 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season.

In his last appearance on Thursday against the New York Mets, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Bradley will try to last five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging five frames per outing.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/18/2023 Mets L 3-2 Away Taj Bradley Tylor Megill 5/19/2023 Brewers W 1-0 Home Shane McClanahan Adrian Houser 5/20/2023 Brewers W 8-4 Home Zach Eflin Eric Lauer 5/21/2023 Brewers L 6-4 Home Jalen Beeks Freddy Peralta 5/22/2023 Blue Jays W 6-4 Home Trevor Kelley Chris Bassitt 5/23/2023 Blue Jays - Home Taj Bradley José Berríos 5/24/2023 Blue Jays - Home Shane McClanahan Yusei Kikuchi 5/25/2023 Blue Jays - Home Zach Eflin Alek Manoah 5/26/2023 Dodgers - Home - Noah Syndergaard 5/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Josh Fleming Clayton Kershaw 5/28/2023 Dodgers - Home Taj Bradley Gavin Stone

