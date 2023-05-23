When the Tampa Bay Rays (35-14) and Toronto Blue Jays (25-23) meet at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, May 23, Taj Bradley will get the call for the Rays, while the Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios to the mound. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Blue Jays (+105). The over/under for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Bradley - TB (3-0, 3.54 ERA) vs Berrios - TOR (3-4, 4.61 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rays vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Rays' game against the Blue Jays but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Rays (-125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rays to beat the Blue Jays with those odds, and the Rays emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.00.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Randy Arozarena hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 42 times and won 31, or 73.8%, of those games.

The Rays have gone 31-8 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (79.5% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays have a 3-3 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to go over the total eight times.

The Blue Jays have been victorious in seven, or 53.8%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Blue Jays have a mark of 4-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Blue Jays have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Toronto and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL East -184 - 1st

Think the Rays can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Tampa Bay and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.