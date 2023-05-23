Player prop bet options for Yandy Diaz, Bo Bichette and others are available when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has recorded 49 hits with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 27 runs.

He's slashing .322/.425/.599 on the season.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Blue Jays May. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 21 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 vs. Brewers May. 20 3-for-4 1 1 3 6 at Yankees May. 14 1-for-1 1 0 0 2 at Yankees May. 13 2-for-4 2 1 4 5

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 53 hits with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 24 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .308/.405/.552 on the season.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays May. 22 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Brewers May. 21 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Brewers May. 20 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 18 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 10 doubles, nine home runs, 12 walks and 30 RBI (65 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a .317/.358/.498 slash line on the year.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays May. 22 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles May. 21 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Orioles May. 20 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 18 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has recorded 51 hits with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .293/.364/.483 on the year.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Orioles May. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees May. 18 0-for-0 0 0 1 0 0

