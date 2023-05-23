Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Blue Jays on May 23, 2023
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Player prop bet options for Yandy Diaz, Bo Bichette and others are available when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Diaz Stats
- Diaz has recorded 49 hits with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 27 runs.
- He's slashing .322/.425/.599 on the season.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 21
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Brewers
|May. 20
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|6
|at Yankees
|May. 14
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Yankees
|May. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|5
Randy Arozarena Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Arozarena Stats
- Randy Arozarena has 53 hits with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 24 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .308/.405/.552 on the season.
Arozarena Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 22
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 21
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Brewers
|May. 20
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 19
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|May. 18
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Bichette Stats
- Bichette has 10 doubles, nine home runs, 12 walks and 30 RBI (65 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He has a .317/.358/.498 slash line on the year.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|May. 22
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 21
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 20
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 18
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Guerrero Stats
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has recorded 51 hits with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .293/.364/.483 on the year.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 21
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 18
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
