Yandy Diaz leads the Tampa Bay Rays (35-14) into a matchup with Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays (25-23) at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET. Diaz is at .322, the fifth-best average in the league, and Bichette ranks seventh at .317.

The probable pitchers are Taj Bradley (3-0) for the Rays and Jose Berrios (3-4) for the Blue Jays.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bradley - TB (3-0, 3.54 ERA) vs Berrios - TOR (3-4, 4.61 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taj Bradley

The Rays will send Bradley (3-0) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in five innings against the New York Mets.

The 22-year-old has an ERA of 3.54 and 12.0 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .203 in four games this season.

Bradley will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Berríos

Berrios (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.61 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.61, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .262 against him.

Berrios has four quality starts under his belt this year.

Berrios will try to go five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

This season, the 28-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.61), 43rd in WHIP (1.253), and 33rd in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers.

José Berríos vs. Rays

He will face a Rays offense that ranks second in the league with 296 total runs scored while batting .271 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .502 slugging percentage (first in MLB play) and has hit a total of 94 home runs (first in the league).

Berrios has thrown five innings, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out six against the Rays this season.

