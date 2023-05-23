The Tampa Bay Rays and Taylor Walls, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is batting .269 with five doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Walls has gotten a hit in 20 of 33 games this season (60.6%), with more than one hit on four occasions (12.1%).

Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (18.2%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Walls has had an RBI in 12 games this season (36.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 51.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (18.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 .184 AVG .326 .326 OBP .392 .289 SLG .739 2 XBH 8 1 HR 5 2 RBI 10 9/7 K/BB 12/5 2 SB 4 Home Away 15 GP 18 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (61.1%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (50.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings