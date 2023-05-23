Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Taylor Walls, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is batting .269 with five doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 16 walks.
- Walls has gotten a hit in 20 of 33 games this season (60.6%), with more than one hit on four occasions (12.1%).
- Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (18.2%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Walls has had an RBI in 12 games this season (36.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 51.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (18.2%).
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|.184
|AVG
|.326
|.326
|OBP
|.392
|.289
|SLG
|.739
|2
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|5
|2
|RBI
|10
|9/7
|K/BB
|12/5
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (22.2%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (61.1%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (27.8%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (50.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 65 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Blue Jays are sending Berrios (3-4) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.61), 43rd in WHIP (1.253), and 33rd in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
