After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Jose Berrios) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 49 hits and an OBP of .425 this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
  • In 71.4% of his games this year (30 of 42), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (33.3%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has gone deep in 26.2% of his games this season, and 6.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Diaz has picked up an RBI in 38.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
  • He has scored at least once 24 times this season (57.1%), including eight games with multiple runs (19.0%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 13
.312 AVG .327
.407 OBP .459
.545 SLG .633
8 XBH 7
5 HR 4
11 RBI 8
15/11 K/BB 8/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 18
16 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (77.8%)
8 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%)
13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (61.1%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%)
10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.98 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 65 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • Berrios (3-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 10th of the season.
  • His last time out came on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.253 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 33rd.
