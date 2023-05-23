Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Jose Berrios) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Rays vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction
|How to Watch Rays vs Blue Jays
|Rays vs Blue Jays Odds
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 49 hits and an OBP of .425 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
- In 71.4% of his games this year (30 of 42), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (33.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 26.2% of his games this season, and 6.1% of his plate appearances.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 38.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 24 times this season (57.1%), including eight games with multiple runs (19.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|13
|.312
|AVG
|.327
|.407
|OBP
|.459
|.545
|SLG
|.633
|8
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|8
|15/11
|K/BB
|8/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|18
|16 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (77.8%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (33.3%)
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (61.1%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (27.8%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.98 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 65 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Berrios (3-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 10th of the season.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.253 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 33rd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.