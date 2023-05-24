The Tampa Bay Rays and Christian Bethancourt (.367 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt has six doubles, seven home runs and five walks while hitting .233.

In 19 of 31 games this season (61.3%) Bethancourt has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (16.1%).

In 22.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.0% of his games this year, Bethancourt has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (12.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 13 times this season (41.9%), including three games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 9 .234 AVG .219 .280 OBP .257 .511 SLG .531 7 XBH 4 3 HR 3 8 RBI 6 15/3 K/BB 8/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 14 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings