Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Christian Bethancourt (.367 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt has six doubles, seven home runs and five walks while hitting .233.
- In 19 of 31 games this season (61.3%) Bethancourt has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (16.1%).
- In 22.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.0% of his games this year, Bethancourt has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (12.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this season (41.9%), including three games with multiple runs (9.7%).
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|9
|.234
|AVG
|.219
|.280
|OBP
|.257
|.511
|SLG
|.531
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|6
|15/3
|K/BB
|8/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 66 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Blue Jays will send Kikuchi (5-1) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .269 against him.
