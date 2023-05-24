Harold Ramirez, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, May 24 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is hitting .310 with six doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks.

In 67.6% of his games this season (25 of 37), Ramirez has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (32.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in seven games this season (18.9%), homering in 5% of his trips to the plate.

In 14 games this season (37.8%), Ramirez has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (13.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 17 of 37 games (45.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 10 .351 AVG .268 .422 OBP .302 .737 SLG .341 11 XBH 1 5 HR 1 14 RBI 1 17/6 K/BB 5/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 15 14 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (40.0%) 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings