Isaac Paredes -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, on May 24 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

  • Paredes has nine doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks while batting .272.
  • Paredes has gotten at least one hit in 57.8% of his games this season (26 of 45), with multiple hits 12 times (26.7%).
  • He has gone deep in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 45), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 40.0% of his games this year, Paredes has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (11.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 42.2% of his games this year (19 of 45), he has scored, and in six of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 13
.250 AVG .259
.348 OBP .286
.383 SLG .463
4 XBH 7
2 HR 2
12 RBI 9
8/6 K/BB 15/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 21
12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (66.7%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (38.1%)
10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%)
3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (42.9%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 66 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • Kikuchi (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.08 ERA in 46 1/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.08, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .269 against him.
