Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Isaac Paredes -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, on May 24 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes has nine doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks while batting .272.
- Paredes has gotten at least one hit in 57.8% of his games this season (26 of 45), with multiple hits 12 times (26.7%).
- He has gone deep in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 45), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.0% of his games this year, Paredes has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (11.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 42.2% of his games this year (19 of 45), he has scored, and in six of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.250
|AVG
|.259
|.348
|OBP
|.286
|.383
|SLG
|.463
|4
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|9
|8/6
|K/BB
|15/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|21
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (66.7%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (38.1%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (42.9%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (14.3%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (42.9%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 66 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Kikuchi (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.08 ERA in 46 1/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.08, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .269 against him.
