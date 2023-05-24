The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is hitting .248 with four doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Margot has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this season (21 of 35), with multiple hits five times (14.3%).

In 35 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In 10 games this season, Margot has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 34.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.6%.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 11 .188 AVG .333 .291 OBP .378 .354 SLG .385 4 XBH 2 2 HR 0 5 RBI 5 9/6 K/BB 6/3 1 SB 3 Home Away 19 GP 16 9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings