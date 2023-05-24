The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot is hitting .248 with four doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
  • Margot has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this season (21 of 35), with multiple hits five times (14.3%).
  • In 35 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In 10 games this season, Margot has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 34.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.6%.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 11
.188 AVG .333
.291 OBP .378
.354 SLG .385
4 XBH 2
2 HR 0
5 RBI 5
9/6 K/BB 6/3
1 SB 3
Home Away
19 GP 16
9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.92 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (66 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kikuchi (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.08 ERA in 46 1/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.08, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .269 against him.
