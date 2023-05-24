Randy Arozarena -- .250 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, on May 24 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .546, fueled by 19 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.

In 70.8% of his 48 games this season, Arozarena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 10 of them (20.8%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 43.8% of his games this season, Arozarena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 26 games this season (54.2%), including seven multi-run games (14.6%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .316 AVG .322 .407 OBP .375 .618 SLG .508 10 XBH 5 6 HR 3 21 RBI 9 18/8 K/BB 19/5 2 SB 1 Home Away 26 GP 22 19 (73.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (45.5%) 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (54.5%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%) 12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (40.9%)

