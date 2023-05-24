Rays vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (35-15) and the Toronto Blue Jays (26-23) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays taking home the win. Game time is at 6:40 PM on May 24.
The Rays will give the nod to Shane McClanahan (7-0) versus the Blue Jays and Yusei Kikuchi (5-1).
Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
Rays vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rays 4, Blue Jays 3.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rays have a record of 3-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
- The Rays have won 31, or 73.8%, of the 42 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Tampa Bay is 15-2 this season when entering a game favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Rays.
- Tampa Bay has scored 297 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.72 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 19
|Brewers
|W 1-0
|Shane McClanahan vs Adrian Houser
|May 20
|Brewers
|W 8-4
|Zach Eflin vs Eric Lauer
|May 21
|Brewers
|L 6-4
|Jalen Beeks vs Freddy Peralta
|May 22
|Blue Jays
|W 6-4
|Trevor Kelley vs Chris Bassitt
|May 23
|Blue Jays
|L 20-1
|Taj Bradley vs José Berríos
|May 24
|Blue Jays
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 25
|Blue Jays
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Alek Manoah
|May 26
|Dodgers
|-
|TBA vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 27
|Dodgers
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 28
|Dodgers
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Gavin Stone
|May 29
|@ Cubs
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Marcus Stroman
