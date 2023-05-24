Wednesday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (35-15) and the Toronto Blue Jays (26-23) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays taking home the win. Game time is at 6:40 PM on May 24.

The Rays will give the nod to Shane McClanahan (7-0) versus the Blue Jays and Yusei Kikuchi (5-1).

Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rays vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 4, Blue Jays 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rays have a record of 3-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have won 31, or 73.8%, of the 42 games they've played as favorites this season.

Tampa Bay is 15-2 this season when entering a game favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay has scored 297 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rays' 3.72 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule