The Toronto Blue Jays and George Springer take the field in the third game of a four-game series against Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays, on Wednesday at Tropicana Field.

The Blue Jays are listed as +165 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Rays (-200). The total is 8 runs for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rays gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -200 +165 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 3-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games. For four consecutive games, Tampa Bay and its opponent have finished above the over/under, with the average total set by bookmakers in that span being 8.5 runs.

Explore More About This Game

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 31 of the 42 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (73.8%).

Tampa Bay has won all 12 games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter.

The Rays have a 66.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Tampa Bay has combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times this season for a 29-18-3 record against the over/under.

The Rays have a 4-0-0 record ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-5 13-10 15-6 20-9 28-13 7-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.