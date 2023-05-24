Danny Jansen and the Toronto Blue Jays take the field on Wednesday at Tropicana Field against Shane McClanahan, who gets the start for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch will be at 6:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Explore More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 95 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Tampa Bay has an MLB-leading .499 slugging percentage.

The Rays are second in MLB with a .269 batting average.

Tampa Bay has the No. 2 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.9 runs per game (297 total runs).

The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with a .345 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 13th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Tampa Bay has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in MLB (1.202).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season. He is 7-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's last time out was on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up six hits.

McClanahan has seven quality starts under his belt this year.

McClanahan will try to secure his 10th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/19/2023 Brewers W 1-0 Home Shane McClanahan Adrian Houser 5/20/2023 Brewers W 8-4 Home Zach Eflin Eric Lauer 5/21/2023 Brewers L 6-4 Home Jalen Beeks Freddy Peralta 5/22/2023 Blue Jays W 6-4 Home Trevor Kelley Chris Bassitt 5/23/2023 Blue Jays L 20-1 Home Taj Bradley José Berríos 5/24/2023 Blue Jays - Home Shane McClanahan Yusei Kikuchi 5/25/2023 Blue Jays - Home Zach Eflin Alek Manoah 5/26/2023 Dodgers - Home - Noah Syndergaard 5/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Josh Fleming Clayton Kershaw 5/28/2023 Dodgers - Home Taj Bradley Gavin Stone 5/29/2023 Cubs - Away Shane McClanahan Marcus Stroman

