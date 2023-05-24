How to Watch the Rays vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Danny Jansen and the Toronto Blue Jays take the field on Wednesday at Tropicana Field against Shane McClanahan, who gets the start for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch will be at 6:40 PM ET.
Rays vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 95 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Tampa Bay has an MLB-leading .499 slugging percentage.
- The Rays are second in MLB with a .269 batting average.
- Tampa Bay has the No. 2 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.9 runs per game (297 total runs).
- The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with a .345 on-base percentage.
- The Rays strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 13th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).
- Rays pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in MLB (1.202).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season. He is 7-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- McClanahan has seven quality starts under his belt this year.
- McClanahan will try to secure his 10th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/19/2023
|Brewers
|W 1-0
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Adrian Houser
|5/20/2023
|Brewers
|W 8-4
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Eric Lauer
|5/21/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-4
|Home
|Jalen Beeks
|Freddy Peralta
|5/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 6-4
|Home
|Trevor Kelley
|Chris Bassitt
|5/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 20-1
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|José Berríos
|5/24/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/25/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Alek Manoah
|5/26/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|-
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/27/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Josh Fleming
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/28/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Gavin Stone
|5/29/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Marcus Stroman
