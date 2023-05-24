On Wednesday, May 24 at 6:40 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays (35-15) host the Toronto Blue Jays (26-23) at Tropicana Field. Shane McClanahan will get the call for the Rays, while Yusei Kikuchi will take the mound for the Blue Jays.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Blue Jays +155 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (7-0, 2.05 ERA) vs Kikuchi - TOR (5-1, 4.08 ERA)

Rays vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 42 times and won 31, or 73.8%, of those games.

The Rays have a record of 15-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter (88.2% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays have a 3-3 record from the six games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times.

The Blue Jays have won in seven, or 53.8%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the Blue Jays this season with a +155 moneyline set for this game.

Over the past 10 games, the Blue Jays have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Toronto and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+160) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Wander Franco 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL East -184 - 1st

