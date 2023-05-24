Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Yandy Diaz, Bo Bichette and others in the Tampa Bay Rays-Toronto Blue Jays matchup at Tropicana Field on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Shane McClanahan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -164)

McClanahan Stats

The Rays will send Shane McClanahan (7-0) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

He has seven quality starts in 10 chances this season.

In 10 starts this season, McClanahan has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 2.05 ERA ranks second, 1.193 WHIP ranks 34th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks 12th.

McClanahan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers May. 19 7.0 6 0 0 7 1 at Yankees May. 13 4.0 5 4 4 3 4 at Orioles May. 8 6.0 4 0 0 7 4 vs. Pirates May. 3 6.0 5 1 1 9 2 at White Sox Apr. 27 5.0 5 2 2 5 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Shane McClanahan's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 49 hits with nine doubles, 11 home runs, 24 walks and 27 RBI.

He has a .322/.425/.599 slash line on the season.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Blue Jays May. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 21 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 vs. Brewers May. 20 3-for-4 1 1 3 6 at Yankees May. 14 1-for-1 1 0 0 2 at Yankees May. 13 2-for-4 2 1 4 5

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 53 hits with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 25 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .305/.407/.546 so far this season.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays May. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 22 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Brewers May. 21 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Brewers May. 20 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Yandy Díaz, Randy Arozarena or other Rays players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 68 hits with 10 doubles, nine home runs, 12 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .324/.363/.500 slash line so far this season.

Bichette will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .292 with an RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays May. 23 3-for-5 2 0 0 3 0 at Rays May. 22 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles May. 21 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Orioles May. 20 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 54 hits with 12 doubles, eight home runs, 17 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .300/.368/.500 slash line so far this season.

Guerrero enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .217 with a double, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays May. 23 3-for-6 1 1 6 6 0 at Rays May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Orioles May. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or other Blue Jays players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.