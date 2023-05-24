On Wednesday, Taylor Walls (.258 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, six walks and eight RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

  • Walls has five doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks while hitting .261.
  • Walls has picked up a hit in 58.8% of his 34 games this year, with multiple hits in 11.8% of them.
  • In 17.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 35.3% of his games this season, Walls has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (8.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 17 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 13
.184 AVG .326
.326 OBP .392
.289 SLG .739
2 XBH 8
1 HR 5
2 RBI 10
9/7 K/BB 12/5
2 SB 4
Home Away
16 GP 18
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (61.1%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (50.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.92).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (66 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Blue Jays are sending Kikuchi (5-1) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday, the lefty went 4 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.08, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .269 batting average against him.
