The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz (batting .316 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and eight RBI), take on starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.425) and total hits (49) this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks second and he is fourth in slugging.

Diaz has recorded a hit in 30 of 42 games this season (71.4%), including 14 multi-hit games (33.3%).

He has homered in 26.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 42), and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 38.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 57.1% of his games this season (24 of 42), with two or more runs eight times (19.0%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 13 .312 AVG .327 .407 OBP .459 .545 SLG .633 8 XBH 7 5 HR 4 11 RBI 8 15/11 K/BB 8/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 18 16 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (77.8%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%) 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (61.1%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings