Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Brandon Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the hill, May 25 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .200 with five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks.
- Lowe has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 19.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.6% of his games this year, Lowe has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (19.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 15 times this season (35.7%), including six games with multiple runs (14.3%).
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|13
|.203
|AVG
|.180
|.319
|OBP
|.255
|.542
|SLG
|.300
|8
|XBH
|3
|6
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|5
|24/10
|K/BB
|14/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|21
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (47.6%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (33.3%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.5%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 68 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- The Blue Jays are sending Manoah (1-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.15 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (5.15), 72nd in WHIP (1.737), and 56th in K/9 (7.1).
