Brandon Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the hill, May 25 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe is hitting .200 with five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks.
  • Lowe has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 19.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 28.6% of his games this year, Lowe has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (19.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once 15 times this season (35.7%), including six games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 13
.203 AVG .180
.319 OBP .255
.542 SLG .300
8 XBH 3
6 HR 1
16 RBI 5
24/10 K/BB 14/5
0 SB 1
Home Away
21 GP 21
11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (47.6%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%)
8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (33.3%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.5%)
7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 68 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • The Blue Jays are sending Manoah (1-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.15 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (5.15), 72nd in WHIP (1.737), and 56th in K/9 (7.1).
