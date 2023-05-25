Francisco Mejia -- with a slugging percentage of .455 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the mound, on May 25 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

Mejia has six doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .216.

In 11 of 22 games this season (50.0%) Mejia has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (13.6%).

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

Mejia has had an RBI in six games this season.

In 40.9% of his games this season (nine of 22), he has scored, and in four of those games (18.2%) he has scored more than once.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 .207 AVG .192 .281 OBP .241 .310 SLG .346 3 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 3 10/3 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 10 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings