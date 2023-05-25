Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Harold Ramirez (.361 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Blue Jays.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Rays vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez has six doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks while batting .299.
- Ramirez has had a hit in 25 of 38 games this season (65.8%), including multiple hits 12 times (31.6%).
- He has gone deep in 18.4% of his games this season, and 4.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Ramirez has driven home a run in 14 games this season (36.8%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 17 of 38 games (44.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|10
|.351
|AVG
|.268
|.422
|OBP
|.302
|.737
|SLG
|.341
|11
|XBH
|1
|5
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|1
|17/6
|K/BB
|5/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|15
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (73.3%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (40.0%)
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 68 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Manoah gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.15 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 5.15 ERA ranks 66th, 1.737 WHIP ranks 72nd, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 56th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.