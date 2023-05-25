The Tampa Bay Rays and Harold Ramirez (.361 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez has six doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks while batting .299.

Ramirez has had a hit in 25 of 38 games this season (65.8%), including multiple hits 12 times (31.6%).

He has gone deep in 18.4% of his games this season, and 4.8% of his chances at the plate.

Ramirez has driven home a run in 14 games this season (36.8%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 17 of 38 games (44.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 10 .351 AVG .268 .422 OBP .302 .737 SLG .341 11 XBH 1 5 HR 1 14 RBI 1 17/6 K/BB 5/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 15 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (40.0%) 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings