Jose Siri -- hitting .314 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the mound, on May 25 at 1:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jose Siri At The Plate

  • Siri is batting .250 with four doubles, eight home runs and seven walks.
  • Siri has recorded a hit in 18 of 27 games this season (66.7%), including four multi-hit games (14.8%).
  • In eight games this season, he has hit a home run (29.6%, and 8.2% of his trips to the plate).
  • Siri has picked up an RBI in 48.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 18.5% of his games.
  • He has scored in 55.6% of his games this season (15 of 27), with two or more runs four times (14.8%).

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 6
.219 AVG .190
.297 OBP .217
.438 SLG .429
3 XBH 3
2 HR 1
7 RBI 4
11/4 K/BB 9/1
3 SB 0
Home Away
16 GP 11
11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 68 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • The Blue Jays will send Manoah (1-4) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.15 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (5.15), 72nd in WHIP (1.737), and 56th in K/9 (7.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
