Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Jose Siri -- hitting .314 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the mound, on May 25 at 1:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) in his last game against the Blue Jays.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is batting .250 with four doubles, eight home runs and seven walks.
- Siri has recorded a hit in 18 of 27 games this season (66.7%), including four multi-hit games (14.8%).
- In eight games this season, he has hit a home run (29.6%, and 8.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Siri has picked up an RBI in 48.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 18.5% of his games.
- He has scored in 55.6% of his games this season (15 of 27), with two or more runs four times (14.8%).
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|.219
|AVG
|.190
|.297
|OBP
|.217
|.438
|SLG
|.429
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|11/4
|K/BB
|9/1
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|11
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (63.6%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (36.4%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (54.5%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 68 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- The Blue Jays will send Manoah (1-4) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.15 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (5.15), 72nd in WHIP (1.737), and 56th in K/9 (7.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
