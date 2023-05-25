Jose Siri -- hitting .314 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the mound, on May 25 at 1:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is batting .250 with four doubles, eight home runs and seven walks.

Siri has recorded a hit in 18 of 27 games this season (66.7%), including four multi-hit games (14.8%).

In eight games this season, he has hit a home run (29.6%, and 8.2% of his trips to the plate).

Siri has picked up an RBI in 48.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 18.5% of his games.

He has scored in 55.6% of his games this season (15 of 27), with two or more runs four times (14.8%).

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 .219 AVG .190 .297 OBP .217 .438 SLG .429 3 XBH 3 2 HR 1 7 RBI 4 11/4 K/BB 9/1 3 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 11 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

