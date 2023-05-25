Luke Raley -- .182 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the hill, on May 25 at 1:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Blue Jays.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

  • Raley is batting .252 with six doubles, 10 home runs and six walks.
  • Raley has recorded a hit in 20 of 38 games this season (52.6%), including seven multi-hit games (18.4%).
  • In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (21.1%, and 8% of his trips to the plate).
  • Raley has driven in a run in 11 games this year (28.9%), including five games with more than one RBI (13.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 12 games this year (31.6%), including five multi-run games (13.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
.175 AVG .341
.250 OBP .388
.350 SLG .841
5 XBH 8
1 HR 7
4 RBI 13
17/2 K/BB 14/3
1 SB 0
Home Away
20 GP 18
9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%)
1 (5.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%)
6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%)
3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%)
5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (68 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Manoah makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.15 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (5.15), 72nd in WHIP (1.737), and 56th in K/9 (7.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.