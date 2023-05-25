Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Randy Arozarena -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the mound, on May 25 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Rays vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .305.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
- In 71.4% of his games this year (35 of 49), Arozarena has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (32.7%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (20.4%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 42.9% of his games this season, Arozarena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 53.1% of his games this year (26 of 49), he has scored, and in seven of those games (14.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.316
|AVG
|.322
|.407
|OBP
|.375
|.618
|SLG
|.508
|10
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|9
|18/8
|K/BB
|19/5
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|22
|20 (74.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (68.2%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (45.5%)
|14 (51.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (54.5%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.6%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (40.9%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 68 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Manoah (1-4) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 11th start of the season. He has a 5.15 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (5.15), 72nd in WHIP (1.737), and 56th in K/9 (7.1) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.