Randy Arozarena -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the mound, on May 25 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

  • Arozarena has seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .305.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
  • In 71.4% of his games this year (35 of 49), Arozarena has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (32.7%) he recorded at least two.
  • Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (20.4%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 42.9% of his games this season, Arozarena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • In 53.1% of his games this year (26 of 49), he has scored, and in seven of those games (14.3%) he has scored more than once.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 15
.316 AVG .322
.407 OBP .375
.618 SLG .508
10 XBH 5
6 HR 3
21 RBI 9
18/8 K/BB 19/5
2 SB 1
Home Away
27 GP 22
20 (74.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%)
6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (45.5%)
14 (51.9%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (54.5%)
7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%)
12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (40.9%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 68 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Manoah (1-4) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 11th start of the season. He has a 5.15 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (5.15), 72nd in WHIP (1.737), and 56th in K/9 (7.1) among qualifying pitchers.
