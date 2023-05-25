Thursday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (36-15) and Toronto Blue Jays (26-24) squaring off at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:10 PM ET on May 25.

The Rays will look to Zach Eflin (6-1) versus the Blue Jays and Alek Manoah (1-4).

Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rays vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 5, Blue Jays 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Rays have a record of 4-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

The Rays covered in its most recent game with a spread.

The Rays have won 32, or 74.4%, of the 43 games they've played as favorites this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 29-6 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 304 total runs this season.

The Rays have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule