Rays vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Thursday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (36-15) and Toronto Blue Jays (26-24) squaring off at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:10 PM ET on May 25.
The Rays will look to Zach Eflin (6-1) versus the Blue Jays and Alek Manoah (1-4).
Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Rays vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rays 5, Blue Jays 3.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Rays have a record of 4-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.
- The Rays covered in its most recent game with a spread.
- The Rays have won 32, or 74.4%, of the 43 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Tampa Bay has a record of 29-6 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.
- Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 304 total runs this season.
- The Rays have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 20
|Brewers
|W 8-4
|Zach Eflin vs Eric Lauer
|May 21
|Brewers
|L 6-4
|Jalen Beeks vs Freddy Peralta
|May 22
|Blue Jays
|W 6-4
|Trevor Kelley vs Chris Bassitt
|May 23
|Blue Jays
|L 20-1
|Taj Bradley vs José Berríos
|May 24
|Blue Jays
|W 7-3
|Shane McClanahan vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 25
|Blue Jays
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Alek Manoah
|May 26
|Dodgers
|-
|TBA vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 27
|Dodgers
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 28
|Dodgers
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Gavin Stone
|May 29
|@ Cubs
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Marcus Stroman
|May 30
|@ Cubs
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Jameson Taillon
