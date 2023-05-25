Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays will play Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday at Tropicana Field, at 1:10 PM ET.

The Rays have been listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Blue Jays (+115). The matchup's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -140 +115 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Rays covered the spread. In five games in a row, Tampa Bay and its opponent have topped the over/under, with the average total established by bookmakers in that span being 8.4 runs.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have compiled a 32-11 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 74.4% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a record of 29-6 (82.9%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rays have an implied win probability of 58.3%.

Tampa Bay has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 30 times this season for a 30-18-3 record against the over/under.

The Rays have gone 5-0-0 ATS this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-5 13-10 15-6 21-9 28-13 8-2

