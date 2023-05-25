Zach Eflin will take the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays (36-15) on Thursday, May 25 versus the Toronto Blue Jays (26-24), who will counter with Alek Manoah. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

The Rays have been listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Blue Jays (+115). An 8.5-run total is listed in the matchup.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (6-1, 3.45 ERA) vs Manoah - TOR (1-4, 5.15 ERA)

Rays vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rays vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 43 times and won 32, or 74.4%, of those games.

The Rays have a record of 29-6 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (82.9% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Rays have a 4-2 record over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to go over the total eight times.

The Blue Jays have won in seven, or 50%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Blue Jays have a win-loss record of 1-2 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Blue Jays have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Toronto and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Lowe 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210) Wander Franco 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145) Harold Ramirez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+165) Francisco Mejía 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL East -190 - 1st

