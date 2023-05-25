The Tampa Bay Rays host the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Randy Arozarena, Bo Bichette and others in this game.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Eflin Stats

The Rays will hand the ball to Zach Eflin (6-1) for his ninth start of the season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Eflin will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers May. 20 7.0 4 3 3 8 0 at Yankees May. 14 6.0 7 4 4 9 1 at Orioles May. 9 6.0 7 4 4 4 1 vs. Pirates May. 4 7.0 3 0 0 10 0 at White Sox Apr. 28 5.0 6 2 2 5 2

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Arozarena Stats

Arozarena has 54 hits with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .305/.408/.542 so far this year.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays May. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 22 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Brewers May. 21 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Brewers May. 20 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Franco Stats

Wander Franco has recorded 56 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He's slashed .286/.347/.480 on the year.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays May. 24 3-for-4 1 0 2 3 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 vs. Brewers May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has put up 70 hits with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .327/.366/.505 on the season.

Bichette will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with a double.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays May. 24 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 1 at Rays May. 23 3-for-5 2 0 0 3 0 at Rays May. 22 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles May. 21 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Orioles May. 20 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 12 doubles, eight home runs, 18 walks and 34 RBI (55 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He's slashed .301/.370/.497 on the year.

Guerrero takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with a double, a home run, two walks and seven RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays May. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Rays May. 23 3-for-6 1 1 6 6 0 at Rays May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Orioles May. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

