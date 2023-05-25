Rays vs. Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 25
Yandy Diaz leads the Tampa Bay Rays (36-15) into a matchup with Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays (26-24) at Tropicana Field, on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET. Diaz is at .322, the sixth-best average in the league, while Bichette is fifth at .327.
The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (6-1) against the Blue Jays and Alek Manoah (1-4).
Rays vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (6-1, 3.45 ERA) vs Manoah - TOR (1-4, 5.15 ERA)
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin
- The Rays' Eflin (6-1) will make his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in seven innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.45 and 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .237 in eight games this season.
- He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- Eflin has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.
Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alek Manoah
- Manoah makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.15 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Over 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.15 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .276 to opposing hitters.
- Manoah has collected two quality starts this season.
- Manoah is trying to pick up his sixth start of five or more innings this year in this outing.
- The 25-year-old's 5.15 ERA ranks 66th, 1.737 WHIP ranks 72nd, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 56th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Alek Manoah vs. Rays
- He will match up with a Rays offense that is batting .271 as a unit (first in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .501 (first in the league) with 97 total home runs (first in MLB play).
- Manoah has a 13.5 ERA and a 2.786 WHIP against the Rays this season in 4 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .391 batting average over one appearance.
