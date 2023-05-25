Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals features the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights squaring off at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 25 on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 3-0 advantage in the series. The Stars have -115 odds on the moneyline against the Golden Knights (-105).

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-115) Golden Knights (-105) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have put together a 44-26 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Dallas has a 44-26 record (winning 62.9% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Stars a 53.5% chance to win.

Golden Knights Betting Insights

This season the Golden Knights have won 21 of the 33 games, or 63.6%, in which they've been an underdog.

Vegas has a record of 21-12 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Golden Knights have a 51.2% chance to win.

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 267 (14th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 225 (11th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 42 (25th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (10th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas' past 10 contests have not gone over once.

The Stars and their opponents have combined to score goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Stars have scored 0.6 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the league this year.

On defense, the Stars are one of the best squads in NHL play, giving up 215 goals to rank third.

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

The Golden Knights are currently on a 10-game streak of failing to go over the total.

The Golden Knights and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals in their last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.

Over the past 10 games, Golden Knights' games average 10.0 goals, 1.3 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Golden Knights have scored 267 goals this season (3.3 per game) to rank 14th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights have given up 2.7 goals per game, 225 total, which ranks 11th among league teams.

They have a +42 goal differential, which is ninth-best in the league.

