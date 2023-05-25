Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.263 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) in his last game against the Blue Jays.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Rays vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.480) thanks to 23 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 36th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
- Franco has had a hit in 34 of 49 games this year (69.4%), including multiple hits 16 times (32.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 49), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Franco has an RBI in 18 of 49 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (44.9%), including five multi-run games (10.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.322
|AVG
|.293
|.379
|OBP
|.354
|.609
|SLG
|.466
|17
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|10
|15/7
|K/BB
|9/5
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|21
|20 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (66.7%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (33.3%)
|14 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (38.1%)
|4 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (14.3%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (68 total, 1.4 per game).
- Manoah gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.15 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (5.15), 72nd in WHIP (1.737), and 56th in K/9 (7.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.