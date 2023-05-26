The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Blue Jays.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .273 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.

Paredes has gotten a hit in 27 of 46 games this season (58.7%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (26.1%).

In six games this year, he has homered (13.0%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

Paredes has had at least one RBI in 41.3% of his games this season (19 of 46), with two or more RBI five times (10.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 19 games this season (41.3%), including six multi-run games (13.0%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .250 AVG .259 .348 OBP .286 .383 SLG .463 4 XBH 7 2 HR 2 12 RBI 9 8/6 K/BB 15/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 21 13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (66.7%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (38.1%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (42.9%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings