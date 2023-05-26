Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Dodgers - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Blue Jays.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is hitting .273 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.
- Paredes has gotten a hit in 27 of 46 games this season (58.7%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (26.1%).
- In six games this year, he has homered (13.0%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Paredes has had at least one RBI in 41.3% of his games this season (19 of 46), with two or more RBI five times (10.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 19 games this season (41.3%), including six multi-run games (13.0%).
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.250
|AVG
|.259
|.348
|OBP
|.286
|.383
|SLG
|.463
|4
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|9
|8/6
|K/BB
|15/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|21
|13 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (66.7%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (38.1%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (42.9%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (14.3%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (42.9%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 58 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Dodgers are sending Syndergaard (1-3) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In nine games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.88, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .295 against him.
